Education, health top priorities for government: Telangana Education Minister

Education Minister G Jagdish Reddy said that the Chief Minister's vision and target of his government during the current term is to create a breed of students who are confident of their abilities.

Jagadish Reddy Guntakandla

G Jagdish Reddy. (Facebook Photo/ Jagadish Reddy Guntakandla )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Highlighting the work done by the TRS government during its last tenure, Education Minister G Jagdish Reddy said that the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and target of his government during the current term is to create a breed of students who are confident of their abilities and qualification to face the competition at the global level.

“This is the Chief Minister’s vision. Improvement in the facilities and standard of education and health sectors will be our focus this time,” the minister said while addressing the media persons on the sidelines of the review meeting held with the officials of school education, the TSBIE and the TSCHE and Department of Collegiate and Technical Education.

In addition to continuous efforts to improve the infrastructure and other amenities in the schools and colleges, the minister said: “Steps have also been taken to improve the conduct of examinations through online mode as part of providing more facilities to the students.” However, the main focus envisioned by K Chandrasekhar Rao is to improve the standards of education from school to higher education.

