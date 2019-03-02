Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress leader accuses BJP of exploiting Pulwama terror attack

MLC Mohammed Shabbir Ali said that the BJP's turn of the Pulwama terror attack has exposed the hidden agenda of Narendra Modi government.

Published: 02nd March 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Shabbir Ali

Congress MLC Mohammed Shabbir Ali. (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Congress party senior leader and MLC Mohammed Shabbir Ali on Friday said that the twist and turn of dastardly Pulwama incident in the last fortnight had exposed the hidden agenda of Narendra Modi government and BJP to exploit a national crisis and turn it into a political and poll gimmick. 

It is unfortunate that BJP is playing politics on the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers, he alleged. Reiterating the undeterred commitment of Congress party for protection of national integrity and unity of all political parties at such critical hours, Shabbir Ali, the former leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, said that the BJP and Modi were attempting to twist the issue into a campaign for Lok Sabha polls in the the garb of patriotism and nationalism. 

He said that it was a well-known fact that the BJP had always fished in troubled waters. He said that while AICC president Rahul Gandhi and Congress leadership has been very responsible in their remarks and condemned the terrorist acts, the BJP has been taking full credit for the daring feats of Indian forces in countering the Pakistan-supported terrorist acts and even held victory rallies.The Congress never attempted to earn political gains in national crisis like the BJP, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Congress BJP Pulwama Terror Attack BJP Pulwama incident Mohammed Shabbir Ali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp