Telangana Congress leader accuses BJP of exploiting Pulwama terror attack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress party senior leader and MLC Mohammed Shabbir Ali on Friday said that the twist and turn of dastardly Pulwama incident in the last fortnight had exposed the hidden agenda of Narendra Modi government and BJP to exploit a national crisis and turn it into a political and poll gimmick.

It is unfortunate that BJP is playing politics on the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers, he alleged. Reiterating the undeterred commitment of Congress party for protection of national integrity and unity of all political parties at such critical hours, Shabbir Ali, the former leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, said that the BJP and Modi were attempting to twist the issue into a campaign for Lok Sabha polls in the the garb of patriotism and nationalism.

He said that it was a well-known fact that the BJP had always fished in troubled waters. He said that while AICC president Rahul Gandhi and Congress leadership has been very responsible in their remarks and condemned the terrorist acts, the BJP has been taking full credit for the daring feats of Indian forces in countering the Pakistan-supported terrorist acts and even held victory rallies.The Congress never attempted to earn political gains in national crisis like the BJP, he said.