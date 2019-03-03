Bandaru Dattatreya alleges voter deletion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad Member of Parliament and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya alleged that there was large scale deletion of voters in Secunderabad and Hyderabad parliamentary constituencies. On Saturday, he shot off a letter to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar, detailing the allegations.

The senior leader held that there were at least 4.2 lakh votes and 2.3 lakh voters in Secunderabad and Hyderabad constituencies respectively, that were deleted from electoral rolls.

The reason for this, he said, was poor diligence on part of booth level officers (BLO) employed to conduct door-to-door verification. The MP held that the BLOs are unskilled and do not know house numbers.

The representation assumes significance as the saffron party is looking to safeguard its lone parliamentary seat in State. In the recent Assembly elections, the party was all but wiped out; now, it has only one MLA.