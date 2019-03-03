Home States Telangana

Fuel pumps in Telangana hit by lower prices of diesel in neighbouring states

On Saturday, the price difference of diesel between Telangana and neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra was Rs 3 per litre.

Published: 03rd March 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

India will surpass China as the fastest-growing Asian market for petroleum products in 2018.|PTI

Crude oil has been caught up in global financial market volatility recently. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fuel pump owners in Telangana complain of a slump in diesel sales in the State due to the availability of diesel at lower prices in the neighbouring states. On Saturday, the price difference of diesel between Telangana and neighbouring states of Karnataka and Maharashtra was Rs 3 per litre. The fuel pump owners allege that a majority of transport vehicle operators are getting diesel from the neighbouring states due to the difference in price. 

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have reduced fuel prices last September-October after people complained of skyrocketing prices.  The reduction in price was between Rs 2-2.5 and relevant amendments were made to the Value Added Tax (VAT) and sales tax laws in their respective governments. 

However, the Telangana government did not reduce fuel prices. As a result, the fuel price gap between Telangana and other states is more.  Fuel pump owners in border districts claim a dip of 50 per cent in diesel sales. 

“The decrease in diesel prices in the neighbouring states is being felt by fuel pump owners in Telangana. Why would anyone fill their tank in Telangana when the price of fuel is cheaper outside the State,’’ M Amarender Reddy, president, Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association, said. 

On Saturday, the diesel price in Nizamabad district was Rs 74.03 whereas in Maharashtra’s Nanded it is being sold at Rs  71.24. The price difference between Karnataka’s Bidar and Sangareddy is Rs 3.36. 
However, fuel companies and State commercial tax officials argue that State would not be affected by the price.  “Only those who frequently commutes will have some benefit by fuelling in the other state. The affect of this is will be insignificant on the State’s revenue,’’ a senior commercial tax official said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana fuel price Petrol prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp