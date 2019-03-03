Home States Telangana

‘Got Nuclear bomb? Surprise! So do we’: Asaduddin Owaisi mocks Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Also in the line of the Owaisi’s fire was the BJP.

03rd March 2019

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Terming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements “weird”, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday hit out at the cricketer-turned-politician for his veiled threat of launching a nuclear attack. Owaisi also termed Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar “a butcher of humanity” and denounced both JeM and LeT as “demon outfits”.​

“He (Imran Khan) says he has atom bomb. Do we not have those? We do too,” Owaisi said while addressing party workers on AIMIM’s ‘Revival Day’ — the day the party reentered mainstream politics after it was banned due to the presence of Razakars in its midst. Razakars, during the accession of Hyderabad State to the Indian Union, had unleashed communal violence. “Those who understood Islam stayed in India, while Razakars who followed Mohammad Ali Jinnah went to Pakistan,” he said.

 “Muslims of this country know better. Handle your ‘Lashkar-e-Shaitaan’ (Lashkar-e-Taiba) and Jaish-e-Shaitaan (Jaish-e-Mohammad). Exploding bombs and attacking people is not Islam,” Owaisi said, coming down heavily on the Pakistan prime minister. He also slammed LeT founder Masood Azhar saying he was not a maulana, but a “devil’s dog and butcher of humanity”.

Modi needs to answer for intelligence failure: Owaisi

The Hyderabad MP also urged Khan to stop harping on how Muslims were minorities in India and said the former cricketer needed a lesson or two on Tipu Sultan’s and Bahadur Shah Zafar’s history. “Tipu Sultan was never against Hindus, but against certain regimes, whoever led those,” Owaisi said alluding to Khan’s invocation of the two leaders the day Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released by the Pakistani Army. 

Also in the line of the Owaisi’s fire was the BJP. Mocking the government’s ‘mera booth sabse mazboot’ campaign, the AIMIM chief said, “Sarhad mazboot to desh mazboot (a country can be strong only when its borders are strong).” 

“You may have doubts about whether I am patriotic or an anti-national, but while the BJP says mera booth sabse mazboot, I will say that if my borders are protected, my country is safe. We praised the government for the airstrikes in response to Pulwama (attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14), but now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to answer how the terrorists were able to procure explosives. How did they get hold of American weapons? Who is responsible for the intelligence and diplomatic failures?”

Jagan finds a supporter in Owaisi
“I want to appeal to the citizens of Andhra Pradesh that they must allow Jagan and K Chandrasekhar Rao win 35 seats — including the  AIMIM’s seat in Hyderabad — for the success of the people of both Telangana and AP, the success of minorities and Dalits and the failure of Modi,” Owaisi said, urging people to vote for YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Lok Sabha elections. 

