Asaduddin Owaisi writes to Chief Secretary on property rates at MD Lines

In a letter written to Joshi, Owaisi said that the ‘new developments’ would put the locals through ‘injustice and loss’.

Published: 03rd March 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi issued a protest with Chief Secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi on Saturday, regarding the hike in the rates of the ex-military quarters at MD Lines and four other places, which are tangled in a court case. 

In a letter written to Joshi, Owaisi said that the ‘new developments’ would put the locals through ‘injustice and loss’. “The occupants of MD Lines and other localities are put to much injustice and loss, as the rates in new GOs are fixed at Rs 6,000 whereas in previous GO 264 this rate was fixed at Rs 2,550 along with other rebates and benefits.

They are put to extra heavy financial burden, which I do not think they may afford.” He urged Joshi to issue clarifications regarding the rate and see to the older rate of Rs 2,550 per square yard is enforced rather than the new rate.

