Rajiv Gandhi International Airport urges passengers to arrive early

Hyderabad airport

The new interim International Departures Terminal that was inaugurated at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In view of the security alert issued by Indian government post-Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad has advised all of its passengers to report to the airport earlier than usual for departures. 

The RGIA has also a ban on entry of visitors into the airport from Saturday until further notice, due to the prevailing situation. It may be mentioned here that RGIA is one among the nine airports in the country that have been issued an alert, following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14. 

Following the alert, anti-terror mechanism and counter-terrorism plans have been fully activated at the airports. Also, security at the perimeter wall at the airport had been tightened restricting movements of passengers and visitors near the wall. 

Instructions were given to the CISF personnel operating scanners and those frisking passengers with hand-held metal detectors and door-frame metal detectors to be extra vigilant while screening flyers at the entrances. Private security personnel at the airport along with the CISF, Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and Cyberabad police are taking care of the security at RGIA.
 

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

