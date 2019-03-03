Home States Telangana

TPCC chief says TRS’ methods ‘improper’, but remains confident about MLC elections

If TRS did not resort to such methods, Congress candidate Gudur Narayan Reddy will win in the polls, he added.

Published: 03rd March 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

N Uttam Kumar Reddy

N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Despite talk of Opposition MLAs defecting to ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that TRS was trying to win in the MLC elections ‘in an improper manner’. The PCC chief, however, exuded confidence that Congress candidates will indeed win in the Legislative Council polls.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, the PCC chief averred that Gudur Narayan Reddy, contesting under MLAs’ quota, and former Minister T Jeevan Reddy, contesting from Graduates’ quota, will win in the elections. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Congress had a chance of winning one MLC seat out of five MLC seats under MLA quota. However, it may be recalled that TRS is contesting in four seats and has allotted one seat to the MIM candidate. “Contesting all the seats without sufficient strength is nothing but encouraging irregularities,” the PCC chief said.

If TRS did not resort to such methods, Congress candidate Gudur Narayan Reddy will win in the polls, he added. Commenting on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the fight was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

“Even if the TRS wins one Lok Sabha seat, it will not be helpful for the development of Telangana. If Congress wins in the Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister and help Telangana,” he said.He recalled that it was Congress that carved out a separate Telangana. “Congress is the only party committed to the Telangana’s development,” he said.

Uttam felicitates DCC chief
Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturdday felicitated Rangareddy District Congress Committee (DCC) president Challa Narsimha Reddy, who assumed charge as DCC chief on Saturday. Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and other Congress leaders were present. Meanwhile, Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who recently joined Congress from TRS, alleged that Modi government failed to protect the interests of farmers. 

Meeting in Mancherial today
The TPCC chief will hold a review meeting on Sunday with party cadre from Peddapalli constituency in Mancherial. All Congress candidates that contested in the recent elections will attend the meeting.

