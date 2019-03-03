TS EAMCET notification today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)-2019 will be conducted from May 3. The schedule for the exam was released on Saturday. The exam for engineering stream will be held on May 3, 4 and 6, whereas for agriculture and pharmacy streams, it will be conducted on May 8 and 9, in two sessions from 10 am-1 pm and from 3 pm-6 pm.

The online submission of application forms for the exam will be from March 6 to April 5, without late fee. Corrections to the online applications submitted by the candidates will be between April 6-9. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad which conducts TS EAMCET will issue notification inviting applications on Sunday. With a late fee of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, students will be allowed to apply till April 24 and 28 respectively. The fee for general and OBC candidates is Rs 800 and Rs400 for SC and ST categories.