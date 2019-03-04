Home States Telangana

200 posts vacant in Telangana's Sainik Welfare Department

After the Telangana Rashtra Samithi formed its first government of Telangana in 2014, issues concerning ex-servicemen were promised to be resolved at war footing.

KCR

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 200 posts in the Sainik Welfare Department, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, lie vacant in the State. The posts were to be occupied by retired defence personnel, who would have been tasked with the responsibility of spreading information about and disbursing various government schemes meant for the welfare of ex-servicemen.

Speaking to Express, MR Hussain, retired Flying officer in Indian Air Force (IAF), said, “Telangana government is showing utmost neglect towards the proper functioning of the Sainik Welfare Department.”

He added, “In September 2015, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had conducted a meeting with ex-servicemen and promised to arrange Sainik Welfare unit in every district. Till date, there has been no concrete action towards this. The vacant posts should ideally be occupied by retired defence officers to look into the problems faced by ex-servicemen in all districts across the Telangana.”

Sainik Welfare Department

