Congress leaders lambast K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘despotic rule’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has come down heavily on CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for encouraging defections, glossing over the fact that the Congress had co-operated in ensuring the election of the Deputy Speaker was unanimous.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, a day when the Congress leaders staged a protest on Assembly premises against poaching of MLAs by TRS, he questioned KCR as to how much he had paid for the two MLAs — Rega Kantha Rao (Pinapaka) and Athram Sakku (Asifabad) whom he had spirited away.

“Why are you undermining democracy in the State? We had thought you would act sensibly at least in your second term. But you are continuing your despotic rule,” Uttam Kumar said.

He demanded that the two MLAs who switched loyalty to the TRS should be disqualified under the provisions of the Anti-Defection Act. The CLP decided to stage protests at headquarters of Pinapaka and Asifabad (March 5), at their mandal headquaters (March 6) and at Pinapaka and Asifabad (March 8).