Equipment at OGH not properly maintained: Telangana JAC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JAC) has alleged that biomedical equipment in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) are not being maintained properly by the private company in charge of it, Faber Sindoori Management Services Private Ltd.

The JAC has alleged that the poor maintenance of biomedical equipment in the hospital is making it difficult for the doctors to extend quality and timely healthcare services to patients.

It further said that due to the poor condition of biomedical equipment, the doctors are forced to tell the patients to get the tests done from private hospitals. The JAC also pointed out, that the poor maintenance of biomedical equipment causing delays is a major source of annoyance for the patients.