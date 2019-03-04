Home States Telangana

Equipment at OGH not properly maintained: Telangana JAC

The JAC has alleged that the poor maintenance of biomedical equipment in the hospital is making it difficult for the doctors to extend quality and timely healthcare services to patients.

Published: 04th March 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JAC) has alleged that biomedical equipment in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) are not being maintained properly by the private company in charge of it, Faber Sindoori Management Services Private Ltd.

The JAC has alleged that the poor maintenance of biomedical equipment in the hospital is making it difficult for the doctors to extend quality and timely healthcare services to patients.

It further said that due to the poor condition of biomedical equipment, the doctors are forced to tell the patients to get the tests done from private hospitals. The JAC also pointed out, that the poor maintenance of biomedical equipment causing delays is a major source of annoyance for the patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Junior Doctors Association Osmania General Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp