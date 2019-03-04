Ganja smuggled from Visakhapatnam on trucks carrying coal 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With security agencies successfully cracking down ganja smuggling from Visakhapatnam to various parts of the country, ganja smugglers are now concealing ganja under beds of coal in trucks transporting them. Two cases with this modus operandi have been detected by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over the last ten days.

Officials were able to control ganja smuggling by developing a robust information network and cultivate sources in Vizag Agency and nearby villages bordering Odisha, areas considered production hubs of the plant in the country.

But it seems the smugglers are one step ahead at all times. On February 21, NCD intercepted a truck and found that ganja was concealed under a load of coal. A truck that appeared to be transporting coal, it turned out, was also smuggling 4.5 tonnes of ganja! It was headed to Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district of Telangana.

On Thursday, DRI seized a truck travelling towards Vikarabad and found more than 600 kg of ganja concealed under coal in another truck. In both the incidents, the consignment originated from Vizag. Officials say that since ganja is concealed underneath coal, it is highly difficult to detect unless there is a credible information.

“Smugglers usually carry coal from either the coal belt in Telangana or Odisha and unload half of it. Later, they load them with ganja packets and earn by selling both ganja and coal,” a senior investigating official said.