TDP near done in Telangana as Sandra Venkata Veeraiah hops onto TRS bandwagon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as requiem for Telugu Desam Party in Telangana, its Sattupalle MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah on Sunday announced that he would soon be joining the ruling TRS. The last man standing for the yellow party in Telangana is its legislator from Ashwaraopet Mecha Nageswara Rao, but sources said TRS leaders are trying to reach out to him too.

“I met the CM and discussed development of my constituency. I am convinced that under his leadership, there is ample scope for development of the district,” Veeraiah, who has won three consecutive Assembly elections from Sattupalle, told media at the Telugu Desam Legislature Party office here.

His announcement brings down the curtain on speculations that he would soon be joining the TRS. Expecting Veeraiah to switch loyalty, the Telugu Desam Party leadership had removed him from the board of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) recently.

He said he would hold a meeting with his party workers before joining the TRS to explain to them his reasons for quitting the TDP.“I want all-round development of Sattupalle. This is possible only under the leadership of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. The TDP has no presence in the State anymore. The chief minister is promising to provide irrigation facilities to farmers in Khammam district under Seeta Rama Lift Irrigation Project,” Veeraiah said.