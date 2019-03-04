Home States Telangana

Two years on, Telangana’s ex-servicemen await promised welfare funds

Two years on, around 40,000 ex-service personnel from the State have still not received their funds, which have now accumulated to an estimated due of Rs 52 crore.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army soldiers photo used for representational purposes only. (PTI)

Indian Army photo used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the nation celebrates the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was held captive by the Pakistani Army, several ex-servicemen from Telangana, who had dedicated a large part of their lives to the service of the country, are mulling over launching protests to demand contributory funds meant for their welfare.

Incidentally, while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently announced Rs 25 lakh compensation to the families of every CRPF soldier who lost his life in the Pulwama attack, ex-servicemen from his own State continue to await funds promised to them by the Chief Minister two years ago.

It was in 2017 that Rao had announced in the State Legislative Assembly that one day’s pay of all State government employees — including Rs 25,000 from each minister and Rs 10,000 from each MLA — in a year, would be contributed annually to the Sainik Welfare Department for the benefit of ex-servicemen. The move was welcomed with great cheer back then.

Two years on, around 40,000 ex-service personnel from the State have still not received their funds, which have now accumulated to an estimated due of Rs 52 crore.

A six-member committee, headed by the Telangana Director General of Police, was also appointed to look into the concerns of ex-servicemen in the State in 2015, which the latter claim, has been of not much use to them.

Speaking to Express, the general secretary of Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) of Ex-servicemen R Ranga Reddy, who retired as a Subedar from the Indian Army, said, “For the past two years, we have been appealing to the State government to release the promised funds contributed by government employees, political leaders, and various organization that amounts to about Rs 52 crore, we still have not received a single rupee as of now. Telangana government had even announced that two percent quota in the double bedroom scheme will be allocated to veterans’ families.”

He added, “Over the last five months, ex-servicemen have been making rounds to the office of Telangana Chief Secretary, SK Joshi asking for an appointment with the Chief Minister to discuss their concerns. There has been no response till date.”

Funds deposited, says Department

When contacted, the Sainik Welfare Department Director, Col P Ramesh Kumar, said, “The funds contributed by State government employees have been deposited with the Chief Minister Relief Fund. Soon, it will be transferred to the Sainik Welfare Department. We have prepared proper guidelines on how to spend the money once we receive it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhinandan Varthaman K Chandrasekhar Rao Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
President Ram Nath Kovind at Sulur Air Force Station during the President's Colours Presentation in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
News in pictures: From the President's Colours Presentation to US tornadoes
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (L) during a practice session ahead of the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. | PTI
India vs Australia: Players sweat it out at VCA Stadium ahead of second ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp