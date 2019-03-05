AP college wins prize at hackathon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Siddartha Institute of Science and Technology, in Puttur, Andhra Pradesh, emerged as one of the winners of the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon conducted at NIT Warangal from March 2-3.

The other winners included Indian Institute of Technology, Pune, National Institute of Technology Raipur, Rodgrigues Institute of Technology, Mumbai, Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida,Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology Rohini, New Delhi, Indira College of Engineering and Management, Pune and Vivekananda Education Society’s Institute of Technology, Mumbai.Each team consisted six students out of which one was a girl.