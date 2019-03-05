Case registered for trespassing into house of whistleblower

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case of trespass and criminal intimidation was registered against a group of unidentified persons at KPHB police station of Cyberabad in connection with the AP police entering the house of data analyst T Lokeshwar Reddy.

Lokeshwar Reddy had lodged a complaint with police stating that a team of policemen from AP barged into his residence. Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar that said entry of AP police into TS is not acceptable.

On Saturday at around 9.00 pm, a DSP rank officer and an Inspector from Guntur district approached Madhapur police, saying they were searching for Regonda Bhaskar, after a complaint by IT Grids owner Ashok Dakavaram.

Madhapur police informed that they have already served notices to Bhaskar, after which AP police went back. Sajjanar said till this, they followed the procedure, but what happened later was illegal.