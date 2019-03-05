From darkness to light: New books chronicle TS’ saga of success in power sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The success story of Telangana power sector under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was unparalleled, said Chief Secretary SK Joshi. Joshi, along with State government’s chief advisor Rajeev Sharma, on Monday unveiled two books penned by Chief Minister’s PRO and Transco General Manager Gatika Vijay Kumar. The two books are “Telangana Rashtram — Vidhyut Vijayam” (Telugu) and the “Saga of success — Telangana power sector”(English).

After inaugurating the books, the Chief Secretary said that that Telangana showed the way to other states as to how a State could travel from darkness to light. TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, principal secretary to CM S Narasinga Rao, special chief secretary (Energy) Ajay Mishra, principal secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, CM’s CPRO Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao and author of the books Vijay Kumar were present on the occasion.

Turning crisis into success

The power crisis at the time of the inception of TS, conspiracies of Andhra Pradesh State, the way in which Telangana government defeated them, achievements of Telangana power sector in a short span of time, per capita power utilisation, success in solar power generation, efforts being made to become a power surplus state, power supply to lift irrigation schemes, the power sector’s role in Mission Bhagiratha and other topics were covered in the two books.

“Telangana State started its journey with a crisis in the power sector. I was the energy secretary at that time. Overcoming this crisis was at top of the agenda for CM KCR. His plans worked and Telangana State could not only overcome that crisis but also stood as the only State to give 24hors power to all the sectors and 24 hours free power to agriculture,” the Chief Secretary said.

Many people from various corners of the country have wondered, how this was possible. These books explains all those questions. Not only for the current generation, but these books will also be helpful for the generations to come,” the Chief Secretary added.

The first priority of the newly-formed Telangana State was to solve the power crisis.“As the then Chief Secretary, I knew how CM KCR has formulated short term and long term plans to overcome this situation and the way they have reaped the results,” Rajeev Sharma said. “The success of the power sector is a history and a role model for the entire nation.”

The vision and the guidance of KCR and the tireless efforts of the employees had made this task possible, said Prabhakar Rao. “Vijay Kumar’s books are the true account of the successful journey of power sector,” Prabhakar Rao said.