Telangana: Girl set afire by stalker succumbs to burns

HYDERABAD: All their dreams to see their only daughter become a management graduate came crashing for parents of the 20-year-old T Ravali from Warangal, who breathed her last on Monday, five days after she was set afire by her stalker.

Ravali’s mother, T Padma went into a state of shock on Monday and was also admitted to the hospital, as the doctors informed that her daughter’s situation was deteriorating.

Ravali was the only child to her parents born after 20 years of their marriage. “My wife suffered severe seizures. She got admitted as my daughter’s body was being shifted to Gandhi hospital for keeping in the mortuary,” said an inconsolable T Sudhakar Rao, father of Ravali.

“What are we to do with our lives after losing our only daughter,” said Rao outside the Gandhi hospital mortuary, demanding stringent action against the accused Sai Anvish, a college mate of Ravali.

“The culprit should be encountered and ensure that no one would ever dares to commit such an act,” Rao rued.

The incident had occurred on Wednesday, resulting in more than 70 per cent burns to Ravali causing serious injuries to her respiratory tract and lungs after which she was rushed to Hyderabad, admitted to a private hospital and was kept on ventilator support.

Her vitals gradually kept dropping, causing fall in blood count, renal shutdown and neutropenic sepsis, resulting in her death on Monday.Ravali’s father said, the boy, Sai Anvish, was warned not to meet or harass the girl at a meeting of village elders, just a month before the incident, to which he had agreed. It is learnt that a team of police from Warangal will reach the city after which the body would be shifted to her native place.