Home States Telangana

Telangana: Girl set afire by stalker succumbs to burns

Ravali was the only child to her parents born after 20 years of their marriage.

Published: 05th March 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sudhakar Rao mourning his daughter at Gandhi Hospital mortuary on Monday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All their dreams to see their only daughter become a management graduate came crashing for parents of the 20-year-old T Ravali from Warangal, who breathed her last on Monday, five days after she was set afire by her stalker.  

Ravali’s mother, T Padma went into a state of shock on Monday and was also admitted to the hospital, as the doctors informed that her daughter’s situation was deteriorating.

Ravali was the only child to her parents born after 20 years of their marriage. “My wife suffered severe seizures. She got admitted as my daughter’s body was being shifted to Gandhi hospital for keeping in the mortuary,” said an inconsolable T Sudhakar Rao, father of Ravali.

“What are we to do with our lives after losing our only daughter,” said Rao outside the Gandhi hospital mortuary, demanding stringent action against the accused Sai Anvish, a college mate of Ravali.  
“The culprit should be encountered and ensure that no one would ever dares to commit such an act,” Rao rued.

The incident had occurred on Wednesday, resulting in more than 70 per cent burns to Ravali causing serious injuries to her respiratory tract and lungs after which she was rushed to Hyderabad, admitted to a private hospital and was kept on ventilator support.

Her vitals gradually kept dropping, causing fall in blood count, renal shutdown and neutropenic sepsis, resulting in her death on Monday.Ravali’s father said, the boy, Sai Anvish, was warned not to meet or harass the girl at a meeting of village elders, just a month before the incident, to which he had agreed. It is learnt that a team of police from Warangal will reach the city after which the body would be shifted to her native place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stalker burns T Ravali Warangal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp