If Chandrababu Naidu’s innocent, why is he scared: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: If data of the people of Andhra Pradesh was indeed stolen, the (AP) government is probably the first culprit, said TRS working president KT Rama Rao. Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Rama Rao alleged that IT Grids, an agency appointed by the AP government, stole data of many citizens, violating their privacy in the process.

“If there is no truth in the data breach allegation, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should come forward for an enquiry,” said Rama Rao.“Wicked Naidu either sold the data or gave it to IT Grids free of cost. IT Grids is in Hyderabad and the complainant Lokeswar lives in Hyderabad as well. Thus, Telangana police registered the case and is investigating the same. When an American loses his wallet in AP, would he lodge a complaint with US police?,” Rama Rao asked.

Rama Rao dared Naidu and his son Lokesh to prove that no data theft took place. “If there is no theft, why are they scared of the complaint? If you have guts, face the enquiry,” Rama Rao said.

The former minister said that TS police were acting as per the rules based on a complaint they had received. “But AP police went ahead and searched the house of Lokeshwar Reddy, the analyst who lodged the complaint. They have no business here in Telangana,” he said.

Refuting the allegations of AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu that the TRS government stole the data to help YSRCP in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Rama Rao retorted: “What will we do with data of people in AP? If there is no truth in the data beach, why did the AP CM meet their Advocate General? Why are searches on IT Grids construed as an attack on the AP IT Minister? If there is no data breach, TS police will give a clean chit to AP government. Why is Naidu blaming TRS?,” Rama Rao wondered. He also refuted the allegations of TDP leaders that those who had valuable assets in Hyderabad were being targeted by the TRS government. “For that matter, Naidu too has assets in Hyderabad. We never do such things,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao said using or accessing someone’s data without their consent was in violation of Sections 66 and 72 of the IT Act. He also termed to complainant Lokeshwar as a “whistle blower” and condemned searches on his houses by Andhra Pradesh police.