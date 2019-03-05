Home States Telangana

Telangana: Woman beats kids to death over dispute with husband

In a gruesome incident, a woman allegedly beat both her sons to death using a brick over a ‘petty dispute’ with her husband and later attempted to commit suicide.

Published: 05th March 2019 10:07 AM

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a gruesome incident, a woman allegedly beat both her sons to death using a brick over a ‘petty dispute’ with her husband and later attempted to commit suicide. The eldest Badri Ajay, aged 10, died on the spot while the younger one Aryan, aged 6, died shortly after he was admitted to a private hospital in Karimnagar.

The incident occurred at Sapthagiri Colony in Godavarikhani at around 8:30 am on Monday. According to Peddapalli DCP T Sudarshan Goud, the woman, Ramadevi, and her husband, Srikanth, - have been quarrelling with each other over a family dispute. Soon after arguments, Ramadevi allegedly beat her sons on their heads using a brick. The children’s screams caught the attention of neighbours, who rushed to the spot. Ajay had already fallen unconscious by then. The children were taken to the Godavarikhani Area Hospital, wherein doctors declared him dead. The younger one who was shifted to a private hospital died during treatment.

