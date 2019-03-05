Won’t spare anyone: Cyberabad Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police will not spare anyone, irrespective of their position and status, said VC Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, commenting on the alleged data theft by IT Grids India Private Limited.

Only a couple of days ago, an explosive allegation was made by Lokeshwar Reddy, a data analyst, that IT Grids had stolen data of AP voters, such as political preferences, caste and benefits of welfare schemes received by them. The Telugu Desam Party’s official application Seva Mitra was developed by IT Grids and allegedly used this allegedly stolen data.

Sajjanar, speaking to media persons on Monday, said that Cyberabad police would write to AP Government to know how classified data related to welfare scheme beneficiaries came into the hands of unauthorised persons. When asked if they would take action against AP government and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, whose department is responsible for data storage and its safety, Sajjanar said, “We won’t spare anyone involved in the case.”

Cyberabad police have so far seized a few hard disks, electronic gadgets, incriminating material, mobile phones and other documents related to the operations of IT Grids.

Investigations have so far revealed that IT Grids got access to personal information and sensitive data of individuals in Andhra Pradesh. After the case was registered at Madhapur police station, several persons came forward and told the police about the deletion of registered voters from electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh.

Sajjanar said the investigation is still in a nascent stage and that they are collecting more details about the firm and the accused persons’ background. Since the data belongs to the people of Andhra Pradesh, the neighbouring State’s government will be asked as to how the data went into the hands of a private firm. As the data is classified and is related to the safety of individuals, there is possibility of it being misused also.

The commissioner said that their investigation was not under any pressure from the Andhra Pradesh government. “Based on the evidence, we will make arrests. Anybody else found involved in the alleged massive data theft will be treated as per the law,” he said.

Responding to a question on jurisdiction, he said that though the data belongs to the people of AP , the firm accused of data theft is based in the city and the offence was committed from the office based in the city.

HC dismisses habeas corpus petition

A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday closed the habeas corpus petition filed by director of IT Grids India private limited after recording the statements of the four company employees who submitted that they were not detained by the police, but were assisting the police in a case investigation. The bench examined them separately before recording their statements. Pursuant to earlier direction by the court, Madhapur police on Monday produced the alleged four detenues - Regonda Bhaskar, Phani Kaduluri, Gurudu Chandra Sekhar and Vikram Goud Rebbala - before the bench of dealing with a habeas corpus petition moved by D Ashok, director of IT Grids company of the city, alleging that his four employees were detained by the police illegally. After hearing the submissions of the police and the four company employees, the bench dismissed the petition.

Cops to write to ECI and UIDAI

Cyberabad police will be writing to the Election Commission of India and Aadhar authority UIDAI for more details about the classified data of the individual in Andhra Pradesh and also to the Registrar of Companies(RoC) to get more details about IT Grids.

Fresh cases registered by Hyd cops

While Cyberabad police continued to investigate the data breach, a fresh case was registered by SR Nagar (Hyderabad) police on Monday. Inspector S Murali Krishna said a man named D Reddy approached them to lodge a complaint against IT Grids. Police have registered cases under sections 420, 419, 468 and 471 of IPC. “Cyberabad police are still investigating an earlier case. We will co-ordinate with them and take action soon” said Inspector Murali Krishna.