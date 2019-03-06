Amit Shah to sound BJP’s Lok Sabha poll bugle in Nizamabad

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the debacle in the recent Assembly elections, BJP president Amit Shah is all set to blow the Lok Sabha poll bugle in the State in Nizamabad on Wednesday. The saffron party boss has set his eyes on the State to mobilise party workers and prepare them for the upcoming polls.

After several indications in the past that Shah would come to the State and take stock of the political mood, it is now that he is going to address a public meeting. He is expected to tear into TRS party, besides taking on arch-rival Congress. Shah is set to address party workers of the Nizamabad cluster which includes parliamentary constituencies of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad and Medak.

“It will be the launch of BJP poll campaign in the State,” BJP State president K Laxman said.“The goal is to see that the party cadre are motivated to ensure that prime minister Narendra Modi will win the elections for a second term,” he added.

Strategically, the Nizamabad cluster is crucial besides the Hyderabad limits where the BJP has a good voter base and connect. In party insiders feel that the party has fared well by giving a tough contest to their rivals in recent Assembly elections.

“In many of the Assembly constituencies including Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad, the party has got more than one lakh votes. In Adilabad, particularly, considering that it is bordering with Maharashtra the Hindu connect can be established,” observed Premender Reddy, General Secretary, Telangana BJP.

He expressed confidence that this aspect is going to help the party win more than one seat in the coming elections.