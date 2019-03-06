Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi takes a dig at PM Modi over cancellation of 45 NRIs’ passports

On Monday, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi announced the Centre cancelled passports of 45 NRIs for abandoning their wives.

Published: 06th March 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 10:27 AM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took an indirect dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent passport cancellation of 45 NRIs for abandoning their wives saying “jiska apna ghar hi banjar ho wo dusro ka kya aabaad karenge (If someone’s house is in ruins, how would he care for others’?)  Owaisi took to Twitter and said: “Why only cancel passports? Why not stop them from contesting elections? Why not bar them from holding constitutional posts? and then in a lighter vein added, “jiska apna ghar hi banjar ho wo dusro ka kya aabaad karenge?”

On Monday, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi announced the Centre cancelled passports of 45 NRIs for abandoning their wives. Gandhi said the government has also introduced in Rajya Sabha a Bill to give justice to the women who have been abandoned by their NRI husbands, but expressed dismay that the Bill has got stalled in the Upper House.

The Hyderabad MP had previously brought up Modi’s marital status, especially when debating on Triple Talaq. In 2017, during a Lok Sabha discussion on a Bill that would have criminalised Triple Talaq, Owaisi had said: “If at all you want to bring a law, then make a law that if a person marries and abandons his wife, he should be punished.”

Owaisi had said that justice should be done to “20 lakh abandoned women” from all religions, including “our Bhabhis in Gujarat.”

