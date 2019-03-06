No sign of Ashok, cops may look to get warrant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even after 72 hours of being served a notice by Cyberabad Police, there is no sign of IT Grids Indian Private Limited Ashok Dakavaram. Police are now contemplating approaching the court for an arrest warrant against Dakavaram if he continues to evade them.

Preliminary enquiries indicate that Dakavaram is taking shelter in the Andhra Pradesh Capital region and is ‘under the protection of people close to him’.

Cyberabad Police have served notices, under Section 160 of CrPC, to him on Saturday, asking him to appear for questioning within 24 hours. Since he was not available, a copy of the notice was pasted outside his residence and another copy was sent to him on Whatsapp. Dakavaram had reportedly even seen the message on his phone, but did not respond to it.

On Monday, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar made it clear that if Dakavaram does not appear before them and cooperate with the investigation, he may be arrested.

According to CrPC, if a person summoned before police does not appear, he will be deemed as absconding and can be arrested and produced before the court and sent to judicial remand. “A warrant issued by any court is valid across the country. If law agencies in a particular place do not cooperate with the police in executing the warrant, it will be treated as contempt of court,” legal experts told Express.