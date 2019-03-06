PGCI donates electric autos to GHMC

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nine electric Swachh auto tippers costing about `22 lakh were donated by Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCI) to GHMC as a CSR initiative for improving sanitation in the city. These electric autos were flagged off by GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore at a function held here on Tuesday.

While speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that corporates are striving their best to provide basic amenities to citizens.To improve sanitation in the city, GHMC is planning to appoint NGOs for the proper monitoring of sanitation systems, he said. Apart from NGOs, elected local representatives, residential welfare associations and officials will be appointed for effective implementation of sanitation programmes.

