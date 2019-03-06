Home States Telangana

Rahul Gandhi to start Cong’s poll campaign on March 9

AICC president Rahul Gandhi will sound the poll bugle for Lok Sabha elections in the State at Pahadi Shareef on the outskirts of Hyderabad on March 9.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Pahadi Shareef comes under Chevella Lok Sabha seat, from where the Congress is likely to field Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the sitting MP who defected from TRS to Congress. According to Congress sources, during the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 4 pm, Rahul will announce modalities the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme.

Rahul Gandhi, at a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on January 28, had announced his party’s intention to implement the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme. The Congress selected this place for Rahul’s first election meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls, as the Congress is hoping to win the Chevella LS seat.

