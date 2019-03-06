Telangana cops mull travel ban on it grids CEO, serve notice on Google Play

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Police, which is investigating alleged data theft by IT Grids India Private Ltd through TDP app Seva Mitra, is likely to issue look out circulars (LOC) to all airports in the country to prevent the company’s CEO Ashok Dakavaram from taking off. The police on Tuesday sent notice to Google Play Store for not taking down Seva Mitra and asked it to submit details of the app, just a day after it served a notice on Amazon Web Services in connection with the case. The app was first available on Google Play Store on June 8, 2008. Both the companies are yet to respond to the notices.

Meanwhile, the police are also considering moving court to seek an arrest warrant against the IT Grids India CEO. “His passport details are being obtained and soon LOC will be issued,” a senior official investigating the case said.

The premises of IT Grids India in Madhapur has been cordoned off after men claiming to be Andhra Pradesh police personnel barged into the residence of whistleblower T Lokeshwar Reddy who lodged a police complaint alleging that the Andhra Pradesh government was stealing data ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh police personnel questioned IT Grids India employee R Bhaskar at his residence till late in the evening.

Most of the interrogation revolved around exacting information on the contents of the notices served on him by the Cyberabad police and how he had responded to them.

The entry of outsiders into IT Grids India’s office is currently restricted and employees are being allowed in only after their identities are verified. “Since the office is under surveillance, the entry of private persons is being restricted to prevent evidence from being tampered with,” an investigating official said.

Telangana police are also monitoring activity near the residences of T Lokeshwar Reddy and four other IT Grids India employees whom they have summoned for questioning in connection with the case.“Since they are witnesses in the case, their safety is a priority, but, so far, there has been no decision on providing security to them. We may, if the need arises,” a police official said.