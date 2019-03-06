Home States Telangana

TRS lured ‘innocent’ Sakku and Kantha Rao, says Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has accused the ruling TRS party of ‘inducing’ Athram Sakku and Rega Kantha Rao who are “innocent” MLAs.

Published: 06th March 2019

Congress leader Batti Vikramarka addresses the press at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposition leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has accused the ruling TRS party of ‘inducing’ Athram Sakku and Rega Kantha Rao who are “innocent” MLAs.Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the Opposition leader sought clarification from TRS why it fielded the fifth candidate in the biennial elections to Legislative Council, when the pink party had no strength in the House to win the fifth seat. The Congress had strength to win one seat in the Council elections. Despite the fact, the TRS fielded fifth candidate to lure MLAs from other parties, Bhatti alleged.

“How far it is justified to lure Opposition MLAs?,” he asked.The TRS is answerable to the people on fielding fifth candidate in the Council polls, the Opposition leader said.Bhatti asked whether the government would release water to farmers under Nagarjuna Sagar left canal only if the Opposition MLAs joined TRS?

“Will all the problems will be resolved in the Assembly segments being represented by the Opposition party MLAs, only if they joined the ruling party?” Bhatti asked. 

He alleged that the TRS encouraged defections only to win the fifth seat in the Council polls to be held on March 12.

He alleged that the TRS government took the lands of tribals and crushed the crops with tractors. It was the Congress which passed an Act to protect the forest lands of the Tribals, he pointed out. 

“When the Congress government protected the tribals’ lands, the TRS government took them back,” Bhatti said.

The TRS government became an enemy to tribals, he alleged.“If the TRS government continued the same stand, the Congress will not keep silent,” he warned the ruling party. 

