Yadadri women’s plea against detention dismissed

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court has rejected the plea of the women, who were detained by the police for dragging girls into prostitution and running brothel houses in Yadagirigutta, seeking to set aside the detention orders issued against them by the Rachakonda commissioner of police.

The bench headed by Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan was recently dismissing the petitions filed by Buchamma and three others challenging the detention orders issued in July last year under the provisions of the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Boot Leggers, Dacoits, Drug-Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Land Grabbers Act, 1986.

The petitioners’ counsel contended that the conclusions arrived at by the detaining authority that there was possibility of moving bail petitions at any moment to come out of the prison and that there was every possibility of indulging in similar offence soon after release on bail, was without any basis. On the other hand, the government counsel contended that the order of detention was satisfying the subjective satisfaction of detaining authority and that there was no procedural violation or deviation of Article 22 (5) of the Constitution which guarantees Constitutional rights to the citizens.

After hearing the case, the bench dismissed the petitions saying that the grounds raised challenging the detention orders were not tenable.