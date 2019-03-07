Home States Telangana

8 killed as mini-truck collides with RTC bus

Eight people travelling in a mini-truck died after it collided with an RTC bus at Kondamallepally mandal on Wednesday.

Aftermath of accident at Nalgonda, on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/HYDERABAD: Eight people travelling in a mini-truck died after it collided with an RTC bus at Kondamallepally mandal on Wednesday. Seven died on the spot and the eighth succumbed to injuries at Osmania General Hospital. A burst tyre is believed to have thrown the Tata Ace out of control, leading to the accident around 1 pm.

According to Nalgonda SP A V Raghunathan, eight others have sustained injuries. “There was too much air in the tyre. When it burst, the driver was unable to control the vehicle. Drivers must keep a watch on their vehicles and be prepared for such incidents in summer,” he said.

“The accident took place around 4 km after Mallepally. There were around 50 persons including the driver in the bus at the time of the accident,” Devarakonda Depot manager Ravinder said.

He added that the driver as well as a few passengers had sustained injuries were moved to Hyderabad for better treatment. Eye witnesses described the incident as ghastly. “I observed a Tata Ace coming towards the right lane after its rear tyre got punctured. The vehicle was hurtling at around 70 to 80 km/hr when it rammed the bus,” D Rangaiah, a local, said.

Six of the deceased have been identified; two woman are yet to be identified.

