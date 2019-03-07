Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi hails Supreme Court suggestion

Earlier in the day,  a five-judge bench of the apex court reserved its order on referring the case to a mediator or panel of mediators.

Published: 07th March 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accepted the Supreme Court’s suggestion of going for court-monitored mediation to find a cordial solution for the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Speaking to media persons, he said, “Muslim side asked that mediation be monitored by SC, and hearing and deliberations will be on-camera. SC accepted the suggestion. We are now waiting for the SC order on mediation. ”

“The Muslim side and Nirmohi Akhara have accepted the SC suggestion. Now, let us wait for the order,” he added.

