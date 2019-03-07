Home States Telangana

Astrologer’s ‘advice’ leads to chaos

The devotees complained of the chaos-like situation at the temple on Wednesday.

Published: 07th March 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Following an astrologer’s claim that all problems would be solved by visiting the Sri Varijala Venugopala Swamy temple on Wednesday, thousands of devotees flocked to the temple. The situation soon turned chaotic | Express

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: THE Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway and the Panthangi and Korlapahad toll plazas, on Wednesday, remained clogged for hours. Meanwhile, the office of Nalgonda’s SP Ranganath rang with calls from devotees visiting the Sri Varijala Venugopala Swamy temple situated on a hilltop near the Gopalayapally village.

The devotees complained of the chaos-like situation at the temple on Wednesday. By end of day, the district police booked cases against temple chairman Komatireddy Mohan Reddy and a local astrologer Sacchidanandha Lakshmi Kantha Sharma for allegedly ‘fooling people, with false promises’, into visiting the temple.

For the last few days, the devotional channel Bhakti TV had been running programmes on how auspicious it was to visit the temple. According to astrologer, visiting the temple on March 6, the Phalguna month’s amavasya, could relieve the visitors of all their troubles.

Police suspect that the duo were behind a propaganda to increase the popularity of the land surrounding the temple. Reportedly the temple was built by Mohan Reddy, with his brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy -- a Congress leader. The police have now begun collecting call logs of the temple chairman and landowners of plots surrounding the temple, in order to establish any ulterior motives.

