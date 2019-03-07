Opposition asking for proof of air strikes is shameful: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a fresh offensive against Opposition parties which are trying to form a rainbow coalition against the National Democratic Alliance, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday ridiculed the bantam parties for their inability in deciding who should be their prime minister if they win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections “which, in any case, is a remote possibility”.

“The number of aspirants for the Prime Minister’s chair is increasing by the day, “Monday will be reserved for Akhilesh Yadav, Tuesday for Mayawati, Wednesday for MK Stalin, Thursday for N Chandrababu Naidu, Friday for Sharad Pawar, Saturday for Mamata Banerjee and Sunday is a holiday,” said Shah, ridiculing the idea of a Mahagatbandhan.

Addressing BJP workers from five Parliamentary constituencies of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Zahirabad, and Karimnagar, Shah reiterated that his party was committed to national security. “Three camps of terrorists in Pakistan were destroyed. Pakistan has been compelled to act and ensure that other terrorists are arrested,” said Shah.

He questioned the Opposition’s ‘audacity’ in seeking proof of the air strikes. Shah declared: “It is shameful that Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee asking for proof. It is a Shame!” he said. He didn’t mince words while drawing a comparison between Pakistan media and Opposition parties here. “Statements by Pakistan media and Mahagatbandhan leaders’ are alike. I can’t tell the difference between the two,” he claimed.

Taking on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Shah slammed the equation he shares with AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi. Ridiculing KCR’s aim to win 16 LS seats, Shah said that Lok Sabha elections are meant for deciding the Prime Minister and not the Chief Minister.

The BJP national president also accused the pink party of going loose on ‘infiltrators’ in Hyderabad.“KCR is not willing to use the national registrar of citizens in Hyderabad . I want to ask KCR, Rahul (Gandhi), and Chandrababu Naidu whether they are ready to remove infiltrators. Make Modi Prime Minister and all infiltrators will be removed one after the other,” he claimed.Prominent BJP leaders including Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya, MLA T Raja Singh and BJP state president K Laxman were present at the meeting.