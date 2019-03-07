Home States Telangana

Telangana government sets up sit to dig data theft dirt on team Naidu

The SIT has been asked to take over investigation into cases registered in Madhapur and other police stations immediately to unearth facts on alleged data mining.

Published: 07th March 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar explains the flow chart on how voters’ names were deleted by TDP, during a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express Photo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking the Andhra Pradesh government by its horns, Telangana has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police Stephen Ravindra to probe into how the Telugu Desam Party allegedly “stole data of the people of AP” and tampered with electoral rolls by deleting the names of people who were likely to vote against the yellow party.

Stephen Ravindra, SIT head

The nine-member SIT comprises of IG Stephen Ravindra, Kamareddy SP N Swetha, Cyberabad Cybercrimes DCP Rohini Priyadarshini, Narayanpet DSP G Sridhar, Madhapur ACP N Shyam Prasad Rao, Cyberabad Cybercrime ACP Ch Y Srinivas, Hyderabad CCS Inspector B Ramesh and Hyderabad cybercrime Inspector G Venkat Rami Reddy.   

The SIT has been asked to take over investigation into cases registered in Madhapur and other police stations immediately to unearth facts on alleged data mining.

In its order, the government asked the Cybercrime police of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and the CID to extend all possible assistance to the SIT keeping in view the complexity of the case.

After completing the investigation, the SIT will submit a comprehensive report to the court of law.
T Lokeswara Reddy, a resident of Indu Fortune Fields, was roughed up by Andhra Pradesh police personnel after he filed a complaint at Madhapur Police Station under Cyberabad Commissionerate limits alleging sensitive data of individuals including whether they were beneficiaries of government schemes was being mined by IT Grids India Private Limited without the consent or knowledge of the individuals.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told  reporters “a person from Andhra Pradesh” had played a key role in removing the names of those likely to vote against the TDP with the help of IT Grid India Limited director D Ashok. The Commissioner said the police had reason to believe that IT Grid India had stolen sensitive data. He explained that through Seva Mitra app, the TDP had harvested data of TS government scheme beneficiaries illegally.

“After the booth level convener received data on his Seva Mitra app, the booth level team collects data of voters such as name, Aadhaar card details, mobile number, educational qualifications and profession. The convener would then send the data to IT Grids India for harvesting it. Later, IT Grids India would send the same data to a key person in the TDP who initiated the process of deletion of voters based on the data,” the Commissioner explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telugu Desam Party data theft Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp