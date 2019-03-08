Army, police hold security convergence meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid escalating tension at the borders and rising threat perception across the country, a security convergence meeting was held between police and military officers at the Secunderabad Military Station on Thursday. The Secunderabad Cantonment being the largest cantonment in the country, the open and porous nature of it with a large civilian population around key defence establishments, has been a major concern for the local military establishment.

Major roads and highways close by or passing through the Cantonment only compound the problem surrounding security concerns. The objective of the convergence meeting, however, was to make aware each other’s capabilities, limitations, concerns in order to synergise efforts for creating conducive environment to bring about positive results in providing security to civil public and defence establishments.

Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area, highlighted the concerns as the defence establishments in Secunderabad Cantonment, Golconda, Mehdipatnam and Bowenpally are open and porous with large civil population around them. DGP M Mahendar Reddy, who co-chaired the meeting, said such convergence activities between Armed Forces and police are very important to be prepared to face any contingencies effectively.

Senior police officers including T Krishna Prasad, DGP & Chairman, Road Safety Authority, Jitender, Additional DGP (Law and Order), Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, V Naveen Chand, IGP, Intelligence and Sandeep Shandilya, Additional DGP, Railways & Road Safety (SCR) were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed several external and internal security issues.