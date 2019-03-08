Home States Telangana

Army, police hold security convergence meeting

Major roads and highways close by or passing through the Cantonment only compound the problem surrounding security concerns.

Published: 08th March 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

DGP M Mahender Reddy & Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding of Telangana and AP Sub-Area, chair the ‘Civil-Military Security Convergence Meeting’ held at Secunderabad Military station on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid escalating tension at the borders and rising threat perception across the country, a security convergence meeting was held between police and military officers at the Secunderabad Military Station on Thursday. The Secunderabad Cantonment being the largest cantonment in the country, the open and porous nature of it with a large civilian population around key defence establishments, has been a major concern for the local military establishment.

Major roads and highways close by or passing through the Cantonment only compound the problem surrounding security concerns. The objective of the convergence meeting, however, was to make aware each other’s capabilities, limitations, concerns in order to synergise efforts for creating conducive environment to bring about positive results in providing security to civil public and defence establishments.

Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area, highlighted the concerns as the defence establishments in Secunderabad Cantonment, Golconda, Mehdipatnam and Bowenpally are open and porous with large civil population around them. DGP M Mahendar Reddy, who co-chaired the meeting, said such convergence activities between Armed Forces and police are very important to be prepared to face any contingencies effectively. 

Senior police officers including T Krishna Prasad, DGP & Chairman, Road Safety Authority, Jitender, Additional DGP (Law and Order), Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, V Naveen Chand, IGP, Intelligence and Sandeep Shandilya, Additional DGP, Railways & Road Safety (SCR) were present in the meeting. 
The meeting discussed several external and internal security issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secunderabad Cantonment Secunderabad Military Station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp