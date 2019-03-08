Asaduddin Owaisi blasts Narendra Modi government over ‘stolen’ Rafale files

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lambasting the incompetent Narendra Modi government over “stolen” Rafale files, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that if the Modi government cannot prevent a file being stolen from the Defence Ministry, then what will happen to the country. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Owaisi accused the Central government of hiding the news of the stolen Rafale file.

“Why the Defence Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) did not tell the Parliament that the file has been stolen when she stood up to reply?” he queried. The AIMIM chief further criticised the government for using the Official Secrets Act against the two media organisations.

“The media organisations have all the right and freedom under Article 19 of the Constitution to bring out all these things (information),” he said. Earlier, the Modi government has informed the Supreme Court that documents linked to the Rafale were stolen and that news organisation that published the files may have violated the Official Secrets Act and that the Centre was contemplating a probe under the same Act against them.

Owaisi also spoke about the recent blast in Jammu and the attack on Kashmiri vendors in Uttar Pradesh. While condemning the Lucknow incident, he said, “How can anyone in the constituency which is represented by the Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) beat Kashmiris in broad daylight?”

“If he (Modi) is still serious then he can put an end to all this in ten minutes,” he said.