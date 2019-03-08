Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi blasts Narendra Modi government over ‘stolen’ Rafale files

The AIMIM chief further criticised the government for using the Official Secrets Act against the two media organisations. 

Published: 08th March 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lambasting the incompetent Narendra Modi government over “stolen” Rafale files, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that if the Modi government cannot prevent a file being stolen from the Defence Ministry, then what will happen to the country. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Owaisi accused the Central government of hiding the news of the stolen Rafale file. 

“Why the Defence Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) did not tell the Parliament that the file has been stolen when she stood up to reply?” he queried. The AIMIM chief further criticised the government for using the Official Secrets Act against the two media organisations. 

“The media organisations have all the right and freedom under Article 19 of the Constitution to bring out all these things (information),” he said. Earlier, the Modi government has informed the Supreme Court that documents linked to the Rafale were stolen and that news organisation that published the files may have violated the Official Secrets Act and that the Centre was contemplating a probe under the same Act against them. 

Owaisi also spoke about the recent blast in Jammu and the attack on Kashmiri vendors in Uttar Pradesh. While condemning the Lucknow incident, he said, “How can anyone in the constituency which is represented by the Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) beat Kashmiris in broad daylight?” 
“If he (Modi) is still serious then he can put an end to all this in ten minutes,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale files Asaduddin Owaisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp