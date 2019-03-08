Half day school from Mar 15 in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the rising temperatures, the Commissioner and Director, School Education Department, has issued orders to all schools in the State to function half day from March 15 to 12 April, the last working day of the academic year.

Orders to this effect were issued the Director of School Education on Thursday. The order was issued to all the regional joint directors and district education officers, asking them to ensure that it is implemented. Half day schools will go on till 12 April i.e., the last working day of the academic year 2018-19.