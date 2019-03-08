HC grants relief to former Speaker in contempt case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to former Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary, a division bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy on Thursday stayed all further proceedings in the order passed against him recently by a single judge in the contempt case filed by former Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar seeking action against the authorities concerned for failure to implement earlier order of the court, in restoring their Assembly membership.

On April 17 last year, the single judge while allowing the petition filed by Komatireddy and Sampath challenging their expulsion from the State Assembly, ruled that the expulsion of the two MLAs by the Telangana Legislative Assembly was invalid on the ground that the principles of natural justice was not followed.

The judge granted relief to them by setting aside the expulsion order of the State Legislative Assembly and gazette notification issued by the Telangana government notifying vacancy for Nalgonda and Alampur (SC) Assembly constituencies.

When the court order was not implemented the expelled MLAs filed the contempt case. On Thursday, dealing with the contempt appeal the bench stayed all further proceedings in the contempt case. The bench admitted the appeal for final hearing.

Stayed further proceedings

Recently, the bench while dealing with contempt appeals filed by the Assembly secretary, law secretary, DGP and SPs of Nalgonda and Jogulamba Gadwal districts, had stayed all further proceedings against them in the said contempt case. The bench admitted these appeals for final hearing