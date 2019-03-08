Home States Telangana

Water board looks to NSP for city’s needs

Published: 08th March 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) having stopped drawing drinking water from Singur and Manjira reservoirs, as they have dried up, the water board has requested Telangana Irrigation and command Area Development Department to maintain a minimum draw down level of at least 510 feet at Nagarjuna Sagar. 

This, they contend, will help meet the water needs of people  staying in Greater Hyderabad and villages on its city outskirts till the monsoon arrives. As of now, Greater Hyderabad and 190 habitations within the Outer Ring Road are supplied water from Krishna and Godavari rivers. I&CAD assured the water board it would maintain the required MDDL till July 2019. 

HMWS&SB officials told Express that present water levels in Nagarjunasagar were better than last year. As of Thursday, the level is about 526.20 feet.; last year, on the same day, it was 520.60 feet.

Thirsty city
Currently, 440 millions gallons of water per day (MGD) is being supplied to Hyderabad and regions within ORR

