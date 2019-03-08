Home States Telangana

With two MPs we got Telangana, imagine what we can do with 16: KT Rama Rao

At Warangal, the TRS working president stated that TRS winning 16 MP seats is the need of the hour as it could help in playing a vital role in forming government at the Centre.

KT Rama Rao during a meeting in Warangal on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/BHUVANAGIRI: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday tore into the Congress and the BJP for their ‘ridiculous’ claims that since Lok Sabha elections would decide the government at the Centre, there was no point in supporting the pink party. Addressing parliamentary constituency level preparatory meetings at Warangal and Bhuvanagiri, the TRS leader said: “This is a ridiculous argument. It is the TRS that is going to call shots at the Centre if the people reward it with 16 Lok Sabha seats.”

He said that both the Congress and the BJP are fast losing the stature of national parties and the time has arrived for regional parties to control levers of national politics. If TRS has 16 MPs in its kitty, it could dictate terms to the government at the Centre and get enough funds for the State for use in taking it forward on the road to development, he said.

At Warangal, the TRS working president stated that TRS winning 16 MP seats is the need of the hour as it could help in playing a vital role in forming government at the Centre. “People of the State should understand that if all the MP seats are with TRS it could exert pressure on the Centre and get everything that the State need,” he explained.“We could get national project status for Kaleshwaram. Funds for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya. Implement welfare programmes for farmers and poor,” he added.

For State and country
Urging people not to vote for Congress in the ensuing parliamentary elections, Rama Rao said that voting for the grand old party would prove futile as it cannot do anything for the State.  “If people give two to three MP seats to Congress, what will they do? They depend on their party high command sitting at Delhi. Hence, it would be better if people vote for TRS. With two MPs, we got Telangana State in 2014 and if we have 16 MPs, imagine what we can do for our State and the country.”

He called upon party leaders to strengthen the party at the booth level and work hard to ensure that TRS wins Bhuvanagiri. He asked the MLAs and those who lost the election to sit together and work united for the victory of the TRS.

KTR announced that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be inaugurating the Industrial Park at Dandumalkapuram village of Choutuppal Mandal in 400 acres soon. The world’s number one Pharmacy cluster will come up between Bhuvanagiri and Hyderabad. He also promised to measures for the location of a dry port in Nakrekal constituency.

