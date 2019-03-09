BC residential school teachers told to pay 3 months’ salary to break bond

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Regular teachers working in backward classes or social welfare residential schools, who have now secured jobs as lecturers in residential degree colleges of other welfare societies have been told to pay three months’ salary or submit a bond worth Rs 1 lakh if they have not completed three years of service in these schools.

Over 300 teachers from BC Welfare, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare and Minority Welfare Residential schools who have been selected but have not completed three years of service in these schools are now in a fix. With most of them having served less than a year, they claim that financially they are not in a position to pay the amount in lieu of violation of the bond.

They have been demanding removal of this clause as it is disadvantageous to teachers who want to further their career prospects.“We have to either remit three months salary or `1 lakh if we quit BC Welfare Society and then when we take up the post in the other society we again have to sign the same bond. So we have requested the recruitment board to transfer the bond or we remit a month’s salary instead of three,” said a teacher of BC welfare residential school, who has been selected for a job with SWRS.

The selection notice came on March 2 and teachers have a month’s time to submit their relieving order and take up the new post.

The recruitment board, however, has not responded. “We have been told that the board would discuss the feasibility of transfer of bond,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary, Telanaga State United Teachers Federation.

Teacher claim that not just TGT and PGT teachers, recruitment for junior college lectures, principals and those who get selected for TET will also face a similar situation if the problem of the bond is not resolved at the earliest.