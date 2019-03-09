Home States Telangana

BC residential school teachers told to pay 3 months’ salary to break bond

They have been demanding removal of this clause as it is disadvantageous  to teachers who want to further their career prospects.

Published: 09th March 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Regular teachers working in backward classes or social welfare residential schools, who have now secured jobs as lecturers in residential degree colleges of other welfare societies have been told to pay three months’ salary or submit a bond worth Rs 1 lakh if they have not completed three years of service in these schools.

Over 300 teachers from BC Welfare, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare and Minority Welfare Residential schools who have been selected but have not completed three years of service in these schools are now in a fix. With most of them having served less than a year, they claim that financially they are not in a position to pay the amount in lieu of violation of the bond.

They have been demanding removal of this clause as it is disadvantageous  to teachers who want to further their career prospects.“We have to either remit three months salary or `1 lakh if we quit BC Welfare Society and then when we take up the post in the other society we again have to sign the same bond. So we have requested the recruitment board to transfer the bond or we remit a month’s salary instead of three,” said a teacher of BC welfare residential school, who has been selected for a job with SWRS.

The selection notice came on March 2 and teachers have a month’s time to submit their relieving order and take up the new post.  

The recruitment board, however, has not responded. “We have been told that the board would discuss the feasibility of transfer of bond,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary, Telanaga State United Teachers Federation.

Teacher claim that not just TGT and PGT teachers, recruitment for junior college lectures, principals and those who get selected for TET will also face a similar situation if the problem of the bond is not resolved at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
backward classes social welfare residential schools Regular teachers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp