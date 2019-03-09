‘BJP, TRS don’t respect women’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy lambasted PM Modi and TS CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government. Speaking at an event organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he claimed that both BJP and TRS have no respect for women. He said that the Congress which gave the first woman PM to the country always gave high status to the women leaders in the party. Reddy who criticised the Modi government for the rise in unemployment also claimed that there is no security for the minorities under Modi.