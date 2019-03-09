Telangana: College allows students to pay & cheat in exams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Need help to cheat in the Intermediate exams? A private junior college in SR Nagar here promises to ‘help’ students in lieu of Rs 8,000-10,000 per subject during the exam.

At a time when the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination (TSBIE) is already grappling with scores of malpractices being reported every day, the chairman of KMR Junior College told parents, who approached him seeking some sort of ‘help’ for their children, to bring micro-xerox copy of the answers to exam centres.

In a video doing rounds on WhatsApp, the principal was seen assuring the parent that copying is no brainer but would be allowed to do it only for an hour. The video was shot by NSUI members posing as parents.

In the video the chairman Mahender Reddy was seen assuring the parents that frisking would be done but the student would not be bothered by invigilators inside the exam hall for an hour during which he can copy from the micro-xerox (chits) that he must carry with himself.

Reddy also cautioned that the student must enter the exam hall either before or after all students have entered so that he can be “sneaked in without frisking” and that after the exam the chits have to be handed over to a person from the college and not discarded in dustbins or washrooms. Repeated attempts by Express to reach out to the chairman failed.

When contacted, B Jayaparda, District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO), Hyderabad, told Express that she is aware that some “fishy business has been going on in the college”. “We have received complaints about the college earlier too and our focus is on it. We will step up the checking to ensure that no such activities take place,” she said.

The complainant in the case, Venkataswamy, state vice president, NSUI, said “We came to know that the college management was facilitating copying by taking money from students and parents. So we decided to approach the chairman discreetly, posing as parents.”

He further alleged that the same college had been involved in a similar activity at the time of PG examination conducted by Archarya Nagarjuna University for which KMR College was a centre.

“Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination must conduct immediate enquiry and take suo-motu action on the management,” he demanded.

This is the second time the college has come under scanner in a span of a month-- on February 16, Express had reported how the college had been fleecing students by collecting additional amount as exam fee, despite TSBIE’s strict instruction against it.