Home States Telangana

HC issues notices to Legislative Council chairman and State govt

The bench issued notices to the respondents and posted the matter to March 13 for hearing.

Published: 09th March 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the Legislative Council chairman and the State government to respond to the petitions filed by former MLCs K Yadava Reddy and S Ramulu Naik challenging their disqualification from the MLC posts.After hearing submissions of the senior counsel, the bench said that it would adjudicate the case well within the time frame set by the Supreme Court. The bench issued notices to the respondents and posted the matter to March 13 for hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp