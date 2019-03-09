HC issues notices to Legislative Council chairman and State govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the Legislative Council chairman and the State government to respond to the petitions filed by former MLCs K Yadava Reddy and S Ramulu Naik challenging their disqualification from the MLC posts.After hearing submissions of the senior counsel, the bench said that it would adjudicate the case well within the time frame set by the Supreme Court. The bench issued notices to the respondents and posted the matter to March 13 for hearing.