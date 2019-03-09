IT Grid CEO Ashok files quash petition in court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development in ‘data’ theft case, IT Grid India Pvt Ltd CEO Ashok Dakavaram on Friday filed a petition before the Telangana High Court with a plea to stay all further proceedings, including his arrest, and to quash the case registered against him by the police for alleged stealing of the data of AP and Telangana voters and beneficiaries of various government schemes. He urged the Court to direct the ongoing investigation be transferred to the AP police authorities.

Ashok was made an accused in the case and the TS police launched a manhunt to trace him. The State government had also constituted a SIT to investigate the case.Ashok, in his quash petition, sought the court to stay all further proceedings, in the FIR registered at Madhapur (Guttala) police station, Cyberabad on March 2. He submitted that the police have falsely implicated him in the case.

There was no truth in the allegations made by the police. In fact, the company had done only business transactions, he said and urged the court to pass interim orders by staying all further proceedings against him.He named the police officials of Telangana as respondents in the case. The matter is expected to come up for hearing before the High Court on Monday.