Komatireddy brothers to join pink bandwagon?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: More trouble is coming the Congress way. Komatireddy brothers from Nalgonda district are understood to be preparing to join the TRS.The news is no doubt disconcerting to the grand old party, particularly on the eve of the visit of their president Rahul Gandhi.

The party had bad news flowing in on Friday morning itself when Nakrekal Legislator Chirumarthi Lingaiah met senor TRS leaders in a prelude to leaving the Congress boat midstream.According to sources, Congress legislator Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy (Munugode) is likely to join in the ruling party, if the TRS is willing to allot Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat to his brother and former MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who has set eyes on it for a long time. It may be recalled that Venkat Reddy recently made his intentions clear that he would contest from Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing elections. If KCR offers Nalgonda to Venkata Reddy, it would be a great relief as there are rumours doing the rounds that KCR himself would contest from here and in which case Vekata Reddy does not stand a chance in winning on Congress ticket.

The chief minister will have to look for a candidate for Nalgonda if he does not seek election from there since sitting MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy is not keen on contesting this time. The TRS needs a suitable candidate for Nalgonda LS seat. The talk of Komatireddy brothers joining TRS escalated on Friday, as their follower and Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah decided to join TRS. Lingaiah was in touch with TRS leaders. He met Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy and other senior TRS leaders from Nalgonda.

According to sources, Lingaiah is likely to join TRS either on Sunday or on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. However, Lingaiah was not available for comments and switched off his mobile.On Lingaiah’s decision to join TRS, Rajgopal Reddy said he came to know through media that Lingaiah was joining TRS. Rajgopal Reddy said that the news pained him.

‘Nothing but betrayal’

Rajgopal Reddy claimed that Lingaiah did not inform him and took an independent decision. However, political analysts felt that Lingaiah’s joining TRS is precursor to Komatireddy’s entry into TRS.“Lingaiah joining the TRS is nothing but betrayal,” said Rajgopal Reddy in Choutuppal on Friday.He said that they considered Lingaiah as their family member and worked for his victory as an MLA.“I fought with the Congress High Command and I am responsible for Lingaiah, a Dalit, in getting Congress ticket,” Rajgopal Reddy said.Lingaiah should reconsider his decision of joining TRS, Rajgopal Reddy said.

According to some leaders, Lingaiah was supposed to join TRS along with Komatireddy brothers. However, Lingaiah pre-empted the move and decided to join TRS without informing Komatireddy brothers. There is also talk that Komatireddy brothers too would join TRS later and sent their aide first to test the waters. According to sources, some district TRS leaders are averse to Komatireddy brothers joining their party and prevailed upon the party leaders to allow the entry of Lingaiah alone.

Rajgopal Reddy was unhappy with the present leadership in the State Congress. Rajagopal submitted a detailed report on the debacle of the Congress in the recent Assembly elections to AICC president Rahul Gandhi and also suggested a course correction. Rajgopal Reddy wanted leadership to youngsters like him. But, the AICC did not take any decision on his report.