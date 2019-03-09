Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao issues friendly challenge to T Harish Rao

At Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency meeting held at Kompally, KTR heckled at the Opposition Congress for not being in a position to find suitable candidates for Lok Sabha elections.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader Harish Rao at the Medak Parliament constituency TRS cadre meeting, on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

MEDAK/HYDERABAD: In what appeared to be like a friendly challenge to former minister T Harish Rao, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that he would ensure that the majority of the TRS nominee from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, in which his Assembly segment of Sircilla is present, would be more than that of the TRS candidate from Medak Lok Sabha seat.

The challenge, though it appeared as part of the bonhomie prevailing at the Medak Parliamentary Constituency preparatory meeting held at Medak, also looked like an indication of competitive spirit of KTR as Harish Rao has the support of almost all voters in his Siddipet constituency which is part of Medak Lok Sabha segment.

While addressing the meeting, KTR said: “In the ensuing elections, the TRS has no rivals as the other parties are down and out. Now the competition existed only between the margins of victory of contesting TRS candidates in various Lok Sabha constituencies. I represent Sircilla, an Assembly segment of Karimnagar. I am sure of ensuring that the TRS candidate in Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat would get a majority of not less than five lakh votes. I want to know if you (Harish Rao) could get more than what I am going to get in Karimnagar.”

Harish Rao said that TRS candidates secured 3.60 lakh more votes than Congress in the recent Assembly elections and people should give five lakh majority to TRS nominee for Medak Lok Sabha seat.

He said that there was no Opposition to TRS. “The competition is not with the Opposition candidates. The competition is within TRS. The Malkajgiri workers should compete with Chevella workers in getting huge majorities for TRS candidates in the Lok Sabha polls,” Rama Rao said.

