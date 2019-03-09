MCEME signs pact with SBTET to award diploma to EME technicians

Home States Telangana

Any military technician with 16 years or above service is eligible for a Telangana State government diploma.

HYDERABAD: IN a major initiative to help ex-servicemen, especially those who retire as military technicians, Secunderabad-based Military College Of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) has signed a pact with   Telangana State Board of Technical Education & Training (SBTET) on Friday to award a diploma in engineering/technology to EME technicians on retirement.This initiative is set to benefit all the military technicians from across the country.

Any military technician with 16 years or above service is eligible for a Telangana State government diploma.Moreover, this gains prominence as an average of 400 to 600 technicians from across the country retire every month.

A Memorandum of Understand (MoU) to this effect was signed on Friday in the presence of Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, AVSM, VSM Commandant MCEME, Maj Gen TSA Narayanan Dy Commandant & Chief Instructor MCEME, Navin Mittal, Commissioner Technical Education Telangana, D Venkateswarlu, Secretary, SBTET and others.

EME technicians on retirement will be awarded diploma in several engineering streams that include Network, Automobile, Aeronautical, Electronics and Communication, Electrical, and Electronic engineering.

