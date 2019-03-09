MEA helps rescue two of TS stuck in Saudi, Kuwait

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a disagreement with his employer, Mohammed Rezvan Qureshi had been stuck in Saudi Arabia since July 2018. Rezvan, a resident of Zaheerabad in Medak had gone to Saudi Arabia to work as a driver. However, when he reached, he was asked to work in a supermarket instead.

Despite, the uninformed change, Rezvan worked sincerely, and even visited India once in between. But when Rezvan’s passed and he asked his employer to return home for the last rites, his kafeel refused.

Insistent on returning from the Saudi Arabia airport, Rezvan was arrested on the Saudi Arabia airport.

His kafeel had filed a case with a labour court in Saudi claiming that he was owed 9,400 Saudi Riyals by Rezvan. Following which, Rezvan was lodged in the Bisha Jail since last year.

His brother Rehman, had approached MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, to appeal to Ministry of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj in helping him in the case.On Friday, in a tweet Khan thanked Swaraj for having Rezvan set free after much persuation by the Indian Embassy Riyadh.In another case, Amena, a resident of Narayanguda who was stuck in Kuwait since December 5, 2018, was rescued by the Indian Embassy officials in the country after much persuasion.